Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Some Area Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the counties of Hancock, Kossuth, Cerro Gordo, Humboldt, Wright, and Franklin. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued when conditions may become hazardous for travel. Tonight’s forecast is calling for freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Some areas of freezing rain may mix with snow at times. Regardless, icy conditions are likely to occur causing slippery roads and bridges.

Those who venture out in the storm should have a travel emergency kit in the car. It should be noted that travel is not recommended unless you absolutely have to.

The Winter Weather Advisory will continue until 7am on Saturday morning when the storm is expected to move out of the area. Below is the National Weather Service prediction model for snowfall tonight.