King Statement on Larry Kudlow’s Selection to Serve as President Trump’s Top Economic Advisor

Congressman Steve King, a member of the House Committee on Small Business, released a statement following President Donald J. Trump’s announcement that Larry Kudlow will serve as the Director of the National Economic Council. In this capacity, Kudlow will be the top economic advisor to President Trump.

King said, “I’ve long placed Larry Kudlow in the short list of the top American economists. He understands how taxes and spending affect the lives of our citizens. He also understands the history of American economics, and he sees with a bold and clear eye a vision for achieving a prosperous future.”