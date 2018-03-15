Wright County Fertilizer Plant Gets Needed Roadway Assistance

The state Transportation Commission approved funding Tuesday to help with roadway access to a proposed fertilizer plant in Wright County. The director of the DOT’s Systems Planning Office, Craig Markley, says the state funding is for the ReNewtrient One plant.

The plant will take a byproduct of the poultry industry and turn it into something useful.

Markley says the state transportation funding will help improve access to the plant site with the promise of jobs attached.

He says the jobs will pay well for the area.

Developers says the plan will process some 150,000 tons of chicken manure each year from area poultry plants into dry and liquid fertilizer.