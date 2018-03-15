King Invites 4th District High School Students to Enter Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Steve King is inviting aspiring artists in the 4th Congressional District to enter the Congressional Art Competition. Each year, the Congressional Art Competition, “An Artistic Discovery,” is sponsored by Members of the United States House of Representatives through the Congressional Institute to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in each Member’s congressional district. This competition is open to all high-school students and the winner’s art piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. The 4th District winner, along with one guest, will be flown to Washington, D.C. for the Congressional celebration courtesy of Southwest Airlines. Those interested in participating should review three important forms available on Congressman King’s website: the Art Submission Checklist, the Student Information and Release Form, and the Rules and Regulations for Students and Teachers.

“It is a pleasure to shine a spotlight on Iowa’s young artists,” said King. “The students who take part in this opportunity never fail to impress me with their creativity and their talent. I invite all of our 4th District high-school students to make the most of this opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the winning work on display in the Capitol building.”

Note: All artwork must be submitted and received by 5:00 PM CT on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Artwork should be delivered in the form of an electronic copy of the work you are entering into the competition. Please send an electronic copy of the artwork to Victoria.Hurst@mail.house.gov. If you have any questions regarding this opportunity, please contact Congressman King’s Ames office at 712-299-4566.

2018 Rules and Regulations:

– The competition is open to high school students. Teachers and/or students should verify their eligibility with the office of the Member of Congress.

– Artwork must be two-dimensional.

– Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, DC, framed. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.

– Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages: must be two dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc. • Computer-generated art

Photographs Each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws.

– Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted.