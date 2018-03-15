Grassley Holds A Hearing on Preventing Gun Violence

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley held a hearing on Wednesday on several bills focused on preventing gun violence that are moving forward in the U. S. Senate. Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he also wants to review factors that led to incidents like last month’s deadly shooting rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Grassley says he wants an in-depth review of pending legislation that could help to prevent future tragedies.

One complaint that’s often heard after school shootings is that people who shouldn’t have access to guns are those who carry out such acts of violence.

President Trump initially voiced support for raising the minimum age to buy a firearm from 18 to 21 but he’s now moved away from the proposal. Grassley says he’d back such legislation but wants to focus instead on measures that could pass more quickly. Yesterday’s hearing was called, “See Something, Say Something: Oversight of the Parkland Shooting and Legislative Proposals to Improve School Safety.”

