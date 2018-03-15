Britt Announces A New City Administrator

Mayor Ryan Arndorfer and the Britt City Council agreed to the negotiated contract between the city and the new City Administrator Debra R. Sawyer. Sawyer comes to Britt from Papillion, Nebraska. The contract was negotiated by the consulting firm of Callahan Municipal Consultants who were in charge of the search for the new administrator. Patrick Callahan also conducted the background checks, made reference calls, and coordinated the search for the candidate.

Sawyer has worked as a Director of Finance and City Clerk for for the City of Harlan, Iowa from 2012 to 2015 and was the City Administrator/City Clerk of Genoa, Nebraska from 1999 to 2002. She has also served in the private sector in such capacities as a business analyst, corporate trainer, office manager, contract administrator, and as an accountant.

Sawyer will begin with the city on Monday, March 19th.