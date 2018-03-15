Area Schools Will Get a 1% Increase in Funding

The state has arrived at a funding figure for Iowa schools for the next fiscal year beginning on July 1st. Area school districts will see a 1% increase in state supplemental aid, which amounts on average to $67 per student. School districts were hoping for more in order to meet increasing demands on budgets.

Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann is thankful for the increase, but says there is still work to be done.

The $32 million boost in state funding means that 183 of the states 333 school districts will be on the budget guarantee. That means that the state will backfill lost property tax money.