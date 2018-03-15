Area high school students made a profound statement Wednesday, they don’t want guns or gun violence in schools. Nationally in well over 3,000 schools, students got up out of classes and gathered in several different locations. Football and athletic fields, outdoor student patios adjacent to the school, or as was the case in Forest City, the front parking lot. They showed their resolve along with the rest of the nation to those who are in power, “Do something.”

Some in Congress are listening to the voices of students. Senator Joni Ernst backs a bill that would authorize the U. S. Justice Department to provide grants to train school personnel and area law enforcement to identify possible signs of violence.

Training programs on how to handle violence in school have already begun in the area. Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann recently explained that all school personnel are trained and have been working closely with the Forest City Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on ways to handle active shooters in the school district.

Still, the students spoke with their actions on Wednesday. They stood outside in the early Iowa spring weather for 17 minutes honoring each of the 17 victims of the Marjorey Stoneman Douglas High School shootings in Parkland, Florida last month.

Some students want better protections. Others want the dangers of guns to end. Some believed that the danger stems from bullying and a revenge factor. Still others wanted to know how to help prevent the danger from ever happening.

Area school districts try to take proactive approaches when it comes to bullying, but it takes total faculty and student involvement. The general public can help too according to Lehmann. Be mindful of open conversation and social media conversations and posts. If something sounds like a threat to local schools or the student body, then it’s time to take action.

Students at the protests agreed. If you hear something, or see something, say something. For 17 minutes, students at schools in the area spoke non-verbally, for the 17 who no longer could.