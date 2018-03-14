NIACC Alumna Didi Zahariades is Honored Guest, Keynote Speaker for Upcoming Pathways to Success Program

The public is invited to attend the NIACC Alumni Association’s 28th annual Pathways to Success luncheon on Friday, April 6, 2018. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Muse Norris Conference Center on campus.

The NIACC Alumni Association hosts Pathways to Success annually to honor accomplished alumni and to recognize a select group of students for their scholarship, leadership and character.

Didi Zahariades, a Mason City native and 1990 graduate of NIACC, will be honored for her accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumna award. Zahariades is a psychotherapist, executive coach, and motivational speaker specializing in development of individuals. She will serve as the keynote speaker.

Other awards presented at the luncheon will include Mason City businessman, Steve Minert also a 1990 NIACC graduate, who will be honored as Distinguished Alumnus and numerous current students who will be recognized with the NIACC Student Leadership award.

Tickets are available for $17.00 through the NIACC Business office (1-888-GO NIACC, ext 4188). Sponsors include the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors and NIACC Student Senate.