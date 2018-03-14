Marian A. Lucken, age 85 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Northbrook Manor Care in Cedar Rapids, after a year of declining health.

A visitation will be on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Private burial will be held on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood, Iowa.

Marian Ailene (Bendickson) Lucken was born on July 20, 1932 in Lake Mills, Iowa, to parents George and Alice (Martinson) Bendickson. She attended and graduated from Northwood High School in Northwood, Iowa.

She was united in marriage with Donn E. Lucken on September 24, 1950 at First Lutheran Church in Northwood and the couple had four children: Lonn, Lamarr, Kathleen, and John.

Marian was employed by Square D in Cedar Rapids for ten years, and later joined her husband at Lucken Realty as a Real Estate Broker for twenty years.

Survivors include her son Lamarr Lucken of Cedar Rapids; extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Alice Bendickson; husband Donn Lucken in 2001; son Lonn in 2015; two children Kathleen and John in infancy; and a brother Richard Bendickson in 2013.

