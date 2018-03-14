Legistlative Forum debates the value of Civics Testing

Better understanding of government was a fitting topic of discussion at last week’s Hancock County Legislative Forum in Britt. Local resident Lissa Holloway asked about the history and need for the new Civics bill labeled as Senate file 2341, approved by the Iowa Senate back in February.

According to Republican District 4 Senator Dennis Guth of Klemme, Iowa high school students would be required to pass a free citizenship exam before graduating.

The test covers a basic knowledge of civics, the U.S. Government and our role as citizens. As Guth said, it comes at a time when many Americans can’t answer basic questions about their government. More than one-third can’t name any of the rights protected by the First Amendment, according to a 2017 survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center. In addition, only 26 percent of Americans can name all three branches of government.

Senate File 2341 would require students to correctly answer 60 percent of 100 multiple choice questions, the same percentage required of immigrants who want to become U.S. citizens. Students could take the test at any time after enrolling in the seventh grade, and they could retake the test as many times as needed to pass it.

West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann also questioned the reasoning for mandating a civics test.

Guth countered Kroneman’s question with a statement about how all citizens should know about American rights and duties of citizenship.

Iowa Senators voted 38-12 to approve the bill and send it to the House. If approved in the House, the bill would take effect for school years beginning July 1, 2019. However, a matching House bill failed to gain traction earlier in the legislative session. Similar proposals have passed in multiple other states. To see a sample of the questions and to find a link to the full citizenship test, visit civicseducationinitiative.org.