Hancock County’s James Avenue Project set to begin in June

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors recently approved a $5.2 million bid to proceed with tearing up and repaving 11 miles of James Avenue from Britt to Kanawha. After initially saying the end of April, Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach says the project is now slated to begin in June.

:39 seconds March 12 HCS 2 … “what they expect”

James Avenue will be reconstructed from south of 220th Avenue to north of Kanawha. During the road closure, a detour from Britt will be set up directing traffic west over to Hutchins and south.

In other recent business, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors considered the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool Statement of Action Taken Form. According to Tlach, this is a plan of action to help the county with its liability.

:36 seconds March 12 HCS 2 … “probably be done”