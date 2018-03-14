Waldorf Women’s Basketball Players Fricke and Wirth Named NAIA Scholar-Athletes

After helping lead the Warriors to a first trip to the North Star Athletic Association playoffs, a pair of Waldorf women’s basketball players are bringing home a few national awards.

Warrior senior Georgina Wirth and junior Taylor Fricke each were honored by the NAIA on Monday for their performance both on the court and in the classroom, earning distinction as NAIA Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes.

Both Education majors, Wirth is a transfer in her second year with the Warriors, while Fricke is in her third season at Waldorf.

A product of Dover Gardens, Australia, Wirth has maintained a 3.74 GPA during her time in the classroom at Waldorf. On the hardwood, Wirth played in 22 games this past season, starting three, and averaged 3.2 point and 2.0 rebounds per game for the Warriors.

Fricke, a product of Gilman, Iowa, has maintained a 3.78 GPA during her three years with the Warriors. On the court, she led Waldorf in scoring and rebounding, averaging 12.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, playing in 26 games and starting 22.

To be named an NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must be at least a junior in academic standing, be in their second season actively competing with their team, and must have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA for their entire collegiate academic career.