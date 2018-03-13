Hunter Sentenced on Identity Theft Charges

Wendell Hunter of Leland, was sentenced on the charges of Count 2 “Identify Theft,” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Unlawful Acts-Fraudulent Use of Birth Certificate,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department and Division of Criminal Investigation. For Count 2, Hunter was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence was suspended and Hunter was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 3, Hunter was sentenced to serve 180 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.