Ernst, Tester, Isakson Introduce CERTIFY Heroes Act

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), along with Senators Jon Tester (D-MT) and Johnny Isakson (R-GA), introduced the bipartisan Credentialing, Educating, and Relevant Training Initiative for Your Heroes (CERTIFY Heroes) Act, which allows eligible servicemembers to use tuition assistance for licensing, credentialing, and certification programs by entities other than institutions of higher education. “Our servicemembers face unique challenges as they transition to civilian life and begin looking for work,” said Senator Ernst, a combat veteran. “Across Iowa, many of the in-demand and skills-based jobs don’t require a four-year degree, but adequate training and certification is essential. The CERTIFY Heroes Act would allow our servicemembers to use their military tuition assistance toward job training or certification programs to better ensure a smooth transition from the military to civilian life, and put them on a career path towards long-term, sustainable success.” “Investing in the future of our servicemen and women is a no brainer,” said Tester, Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “The folks who serve our nation in uniform develop unique and specialized skillsets over the course of their military careers. Our bill helps give them more flexibility to get the training and certification they need to put their skills to work as civilians.” “The jobs of the 21st century evolve quickly, and today’s workers never stop learning,” said Senator Isakson, Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “This commonsense measure will help our servicemembers transition more smoothly to civilian life and ensure they have the training they need to be successful in their next career, including careers that require certification other than a four-year degree. We’re committed to helping our servicemembers succeed at every stage – on active-duty, in the reserves or as a veteran.”