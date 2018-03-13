Dann Sentenced on Drug Charges

March 13, 2018

Natalie Dann of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Delivery of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on April 29, 2017. Dann was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.  The prison sentence, fine and applicable surcharges were suspended.  Dann was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services.  Dann was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.  Dann’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.