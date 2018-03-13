Britt City Council to Formally Approve City Administrator Today

The Britt City Council will meet this evening beginning at 7pm to conclude a long process in searching for a new City Administrator. The council will review the results of negotiations between the prospective candidate and the consultant who has been instrumental in the search. The contract may formally be approved tonight as the first order of business on the agenda.

The special session tonight will also focus on the proposed Fiscal Year 2018-19 City Budget. The council will hold a Public Hearing to allow for residents and employees of the city to voice their opinion on the budget. The council may vote to approve the budget through Resolution 06-2108.

The meeting will take place in the Britt City Hall.