Alice Mae Austin died Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Westview Care Center, Britt, IA, at the age of 79.

A memorial service for Alice Mae Austin will be held Thursday, March 15th, at 6:00 PM at the Eagle Center, Lakota, IA.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Thursday at the Eagle Center, Lakota, IA.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center will be handling the service.