Two Public Hearings Comprise The Winnebago Board Meeting Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a very busy agenda.

The board will hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on a number of issues. The first will be the condition of secondary roads within the county. As the anticipated spring thaw looms later this week, discussion will center on what improvements will need to be made to the roads and what work is left to be done.

Meinders will also address the board on the Iowa Department of Transportations’ Sign Replacement Program Agreement. The board will hear the details of the agreement and possibly sign it. Then Meinders will outline the Secondary Road Budget and the proposed five year construction program for the county.

After the board hears about drainage matters from the Auditors Office, they will discuss the upcoming trip to the White House for the Supervisors. No details on or purpose of this trip have been released.

The board will then review and possibly approve the Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget and accompanying resolutions. This will conclude a lengthy series of budget planning meetings in the formulation of the budget for the upcoming year that begins on July 1st.

There are two public hearings that have been scheduled for today. The first concerns the construction of confinement facilities at 1pigE LLC in the Grant Section 8. The second deals with the Eden 21 Site in the Eden Section 21. the first public hearing is scheduled for 9:30am. The second is slated for 10am.