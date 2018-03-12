Wright County Board to Discuss Hirings and Drainage

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am to hear from Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons. He will review secondary roads and then present the need for summer help for county roads crews and the Engineer’s Office.

Following that will be discussion on drainage. John Torbert of the Iowa Drainage District Association will give an annual report from the state’s perspective. He has given similar reports in other counties such as Winnebago last week.

At 11am, the board will hold a conference call with Hancock County and Franklin County on a joint drainage matter. The collective boards will review and possibly accept plans and specifications on Joint Drainage District 125-49-1. Bid letting is expected to take place on March 26th.

Shortly after that, Tom Justin with On Target Training and Consulting will give his company’s proposal on the training for the new Radio system.

The board will meet in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.