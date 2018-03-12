Worth County Board to Hold Budget Hearing

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood beginning at 9am. The meeting will begin with general business before hearing from Worth County Engineer Mike Bode. He will present for approval, the Fiscal Year 2019 Living Roadway Trust Grant Application.

The board will then look at drainage matters. The first action is to accept or deny a Common Outlet Amendment for Drainage District 18. This will be followed by discussion on the progress of work being done for Drainage District 21 West Main.

At 10am, the board will hold a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2018-19 County Budget. The residents of the county are encouraged to attend if they have any concerns or opinions on the proposed budget. The board may then approve the budget at the close of the hearing.