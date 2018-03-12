Waldorf’s Roger Harford Rolls Way To USBC National Tournament

Waldorf’s Roger Harford gets to compete for a national championship.

The junior bowler had a phenomenal day on the lanes when it counted most, averaging 218 pins per game over six games at the 2018 Intercollegiate Singles Sectional Qualifier, finishing fourth overall and winning a berth to the USBC National Tournament in April.

“I have always talked about spares turning into wins, and that definitely showed today,” Waldorf head coach Tony Manna said. “Roger did a fantastic job of marking almost every frame.”

Harford left just two frames open the entire day, one early in his first game and another in the 10th frame of game five. That helped him to a 1,308 pinfall total on the day as he rolled games of 238, 223, 230, 213, 211 and 193 to punch his ticket to nationals.

“After the fifth game, Roger and I met up and talked about staying focused and executing each and every shot,” Manna said. “Roger did a fantastic job staying focused all day long and was able to play his game exactly the way he wanted to with how the oil pattern matched up.

“I’ve very proud of Roger, and we will make sure that we get some good work in during the coming month.”

While Harford is now set for nationals at the singles level, the next step for the Warriors is to get the Waldorf men to nationals as a team.

Qualifying begins Saturday at 8 a.m. with teams bowling 64 Baker games during two days of action. The top four teams standing after that grueling test earn a berth to the USBC team national tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska.

And while Harford set the tone for the Warriors, the rest of Waldorf’s bowlers showed they are ready for the challenge of a run to nationals with their performances on Friday in singles.

Kyle Swiderski finished in the top 50 on the day, averaging 197.833 by knocking down 1,187 pins in six games to finish 47th overall.

“Kyle executed shots well in late games, but a few early misses cost him in the end,” Manna said.

Next for the Warriors was Spencer Armstrong who was 110th with a total of 1,083 for an average of 180.5.

“Spencer started the day off well, but had a rough time adjusting to the lane breakdown,” the Warriors coach said.

Michael Templin finished 136th with a score of 1,042 and an average of 173.667, Tanner Schmitz was 155th at 992 with an average of 165.33, Damon Helgevold was 160th with a score of 949 and an average of 158.1667, and Alex Schwartz – battling a back injury – finished 167th with a score of 836 and an average of 139.33.

On the women’s side, three Warriors competed for berths to nationals with Allison Furman leading the way, finishing 87th overall with a score of 1,092 and a six-game average of 182.

“Allison was consistently in the pocket all day long, she just had a couple bad-luck frames to leave some unconvertible splits in untimely spots,” Manna said.

LeeAnn Helgevold finished 133rd for the Warriors with a score of 1,025 and an average of 170.833, and Olivia Kubis was 164th with a score of 908 and an average of 151.33.

“LeeAnn started off very strong, but the lanes started to break down and she couldn’t move fast enough to keep up the scoring,” Manna said.

Singles qualifying on Friday finished off the season for the Waldorf women as only the top six finishers at qualifying advanced to nationals.