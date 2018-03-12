Promised State Backfill Money May Be Disappearing From County Budgets

The State Legislature is considering eliminating a valuable revenue source to area counties that is used to develop business and industry, increase job opportunities, and lessen the tax burden on area taxpayers. Winnebago County receives just over $431,000 in backfill monies while Hancock County receives just over $117,000 and Worth County will get just over $418,000. By contrast, with the addition of the Prestage Foods in Wright County among other industrial expansions, the county will receive just over $92,000 in backfill monies.

In 2013, then Governor Branstad and the Iowa Legislature cut property tax rates. At the time, Winnebago and Worth Betterment Corporation Director Teresa Nicholson saw a problem with the cut property tax rates because counties were relying on these dollars to provide valuable services to their residents.

Now the state wants to take these dollars away from counties for use elsewhere. Winnebago County, which has recently gone through a budget crisis, but managed to straighten things out, uses the backfill to pay for wind generation units and development. If the state pulls those funds, the county has two options. They can increase taxes which officials say are high enough and must not go higher, or they can issue general obligation bonds and use tax dollars to pay down the bond debt. In either case, the money would have to come from taxpayers.

Nicholson is encouraging all residents throughout the area to contact their state legislators, to lobby for continuation of the backfill money from the state to county and city budgets. Without it, several counties would have to hurriedly find new revenue sources such as increased taxes to make up the difference.