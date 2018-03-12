Lake Mills to Host LifeServe Blood Drive

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion to survive. To get blood to those patients in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, LifeServe Blood Center needs 200,000 generous folks to take their turn in the blood donor chair every year.

Only 38% of the American population is eligible to donate blood, and only a tenth of those people actually do make time to save lives. Blood donors need to be at least 16, weigh 120 pounds or more and be in general good health. Those who meet these criteria are encouraged to give blood at an upcoming blood drive at the Lake Mills Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, March 13, 2018 from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 South Lake Street.

To sign up to save a lifem go online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.