George Lehman, 69, of Clarion passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral services for George Lehman will be held on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Holmes Baptist Church, 2137 Hancock Avenue in Holmes, with Pastor Zach Fischer officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to funeral services at the church on Wednesday.

