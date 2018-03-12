Forest City Schools Prepared for Various Emergency Situations

Before the tragic school shooting recently, area school districts had put in place active shooter plans. One such plan was the subject of an active shooter drill at the Forest City High School and Middle School last year. The hope is to be prepared in case of an emergency in area school districts. Now faculty and staff are familiar with procedures when it comes to protecting the lives of students in the event of an emergency according to Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The Iowa Senate has unanimously voted to require that school officials in Iowa conduct annual drills for dealing with emergencies like natural disasters and “active shooter scenarios.” The requirement would apply to state-accredited private schools as well as public schools.

Forest City Schools are already proactive in this area according to Lehmann by continuing to work with the Forest City Police and Winnebago County Sheriffs Office.

Lehmann stresses that one of the ways to avoid dangers such as active shooters I through relationships with students. Teachers have to take a role in maintaining good strong relationships with students as do the administrators.

He also stresses that his faculty, staff, and students must come forward when they hear or witness something that may lead to trouble. He is quick to point out that there shouldn’t be any profiling of students, but rather if the student(s) say something like they intend to do harm to the school or student body or write something down that fits that same scenario, than it should be reported to school officials.

The district continues behind the scenes to work on improving the plans for these emergencies.