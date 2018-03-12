Firewood Now Available at Pilot Knob State Park

Despite the fact that the days are becoming longer and the temperatures are no longer below zero, there will still be some cool late winter and early spring nights. Most area residents with fireplaces may actually be looking to to stock up for summer campfires or back yard fires. As it turns out, Pilot Knob State Park has been busy with providing firewood for those willing to collect it. Park Ranger Michael Strauser explains:

Those who are looking for a specific species of trees for firewood may find it at this wood clearing.

Permits are available at the Park Office Monday through Friday during regular business hours. According to Strauser, he is willing to work with participants on load restrictions.

Those who come to get some of the wood must be able to cut it and load it.