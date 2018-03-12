Donna J. Olson, 82, of rural Forest City, Iowa died Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the Accura Healthcare Center in Bancroft, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Leland, Iowa with Lay Minister Rose Visser officiating.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.

Burial will be held at Forest Home Cemetery in Leland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com