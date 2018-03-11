Warrior Cheerleaders Beasley, Carra and Stenersen Each Earn NAIA’s Top Academic Honor

A trio of Waldorf student-athletes were honored by the NAIA on Friday as Sydney Beasley, Victoria Carra and Madison Stenersen each were named NAIA Competitive Cheer Scholar-Athletes.

All three are juniors on the Warriors cheerleading squad and helped Waldorf finished eighth in competition at the national qualifier last month.

Along with competing, the Warrior cheer squad is an integral part of Waldorf Athletics, leading the Warrior fans in cheers at other team sporting events.

Beasley is a Biology major with a 3.78 cumulative GPA, and Carra is a Communication major with a 3.85 GPA. Both are from Carlisle, Iowa.

Stenersen is a Secondary Education major with a 3.97 GPA from Buffalo Center, Iowa.

To be named an NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must be at least a junior in academic standing, be in their second season actively competing with their team, and must have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA for their entire collegiate academic career.