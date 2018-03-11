Waldorf’s Andrew Murley Races His Way to NAIA National Berth in Half-Marathon

Waldorf sophomore Andrew Murley got a jump on the outdoor season Saturday, and punched a ticket to nationals all at the same time.

The Warrior distance runner, who earned a trip to the NAIA Cross Country National Championships this past fall, earned a spot at his second national championships by finishing second overall in the Midland Half Marathon on Saturday.

Murley clocked an unofficial time of 1 hour, 12 minutes, 44 seconds on the 13.1 miles course, easily shattering the NAIA automatic qualifying standard of 1:13.30 to qualify for the half marathon. Murley’s time also qualifies him for the marathon at the NAIA National Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will be May 24-26 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Murley joins teammate Nic Ganzeveld in running an automatic qualifying time in the half-marathon, as Ganzeveld clocked a time of 1:12.35 back in December at another half-marathon hosted by Midland.