SUNDAY TALK: Upmeyer on Improving Iowa’s Mental Health System

The weather is starting to get warmer which means winter sports are wrapping up and spring sports will soon begin. Congratulations to all of our area athletes and teams who have been or will be participating in postseason tournaments!

In case you hadn’t seen, Iowa was named the Best State in America by U.S. News and World Report this week. The report gave us high marks in infrastructure (#1), health care (#3), opportunity (#4), education (#5), and quality of life (#9). The entire State of Iowa deserves congratulations for this recognition. Each and every Iowan did their part and should be proud of this top national ranking!

Iowans already knew that our state was a great place to live, work, raise a family, or grow a business, and now the entire country knows! We are just getting started with efforts to make our state even better for future generations.

Last week, I wrote about some of the things we are doing to make health care in Iowa more accessible and affordable for individuals and families. One of the issues that I touched on was the issue of mental health care and said that I would provide a more in-depth update in a future newsletter.

The topic of mental healthcare is a personal issue for many Iowans. Oftentimes when an individual is suffering from mental illness or a mental health crisis, families don’t know where to go for help.

This week, we passed a historic mental health bill that will strengthen our regional, community-based mental health system.

Over the last several years, we have worked hard to ensure that Iowans have access to mental health services. In 2012, we completely reformed the state’s mental health system, moving to a regional-based system where people could access services in their communities and financial resources were spread out more equally throughout Iowa’s 99 counties. Since the regionalization went into place, the Legislature has made changes in response to the needs and requests of our regions to ensure that mental health treatment is delivered in the most efficient and effective way possible.

I have long wanted people to be able to seek help closer to home where they have families and support systems. A person shouldn’t be forced to go half way across the state, leaving their family and loved ones, just to get the help they need.

Last year, a group of mental health experts got together to develop policy recommendations for the Legislature. This group included mental health professionals, law enforcement officials, and individuals and families who have experienced some sort of mental health crisis. We worked closely with these folks and across the aisle to craft this comprehensive bill that will improve our mental health system and support individuals and families dealing with mental illness.

The bill passed by the House expands new preventative services to deescalate mental health patients before reaching crisis levels. Under our current system, patients are frequently admitted to inpatient psych facilities for lack of alternative options, and stays are often long which has led to a shortage of available of beds. However, oftentimes an individual really needs short-term treatment to be stabilized before reaching a crisis. Once stabilized, a patient can receive outpatient treatment, or a lower level of care, and get the support needed to get back on their feet. Our bill creates six new regional access centers where patients that are on the verge of a mental health crisis can get that short-term treatment. This will ensure that mental health resources are utilized in the most efficient way possible and patients can get the proper attention they need at the right time they need it.

The bill also ensures long-term, sustainable resources for mental health and substance abuse services across the state of Iowa by making these Medicaid-covered services. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates that about 80% of these new services will be covered by Medicaid.

Another major goal of this legislation is to improve communication between mental health professionals and law enforcement. The bill allows a mental health professional to disclose a patient’s mental health information to law enforcement if there is a possibility that a patient may hurt themselves or others. While this is already allowed under HIPAA regulations, putting this into law will give mental health providers more clarity and certainty about what information they can legally share.

Additionally, the bill ensures that mental health providers, rather than judges, are the ones making mental health decisions. We know that jails and prisons should not be the default location for mental health treatment. It is a disservice to those who have a medical disorder and it creates additional, unnecessary costs for our local governments. Our bill addresses this issue and will help ease the problem going forward.

When viewed in its entirety, this bill will make a difference. This bill will truly make a positive impact on our state and ensure that families and those suffering from mental illness are not alone.

There is still more work to do and we will continue to look for opportunities to further increase access and improve our mental health system.

Please feel free to reach out during session to share your thoughts on our work in Des Moines. As always, you can reach me by email at Linda.Upmeyer@legis.iowa.gov or by phone at (515) 281-3521.