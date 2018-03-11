Phone Scammers Target Black Hills Energy Customers

Another scam is sweeping the area, this time involving Black Hills Energy customers. Phone scammers are calling customers demanding payment or offering overpayment refunds. In the case of payments, the scammers are threatening to shut off services if the payments are not immediately dealt with over the phone.

In either case, the scammers are asking for credit card or bank information in order to process the late payment or forward the refund. In some cases, caller ID or recorded messages with call back numbers that mimic the utility’s phone message and options system are being used.

Black Hills Energy issued a statement urging customers to contact their service associates at (888) 890-5554 to verify the legitimacy of requests for payment history, amounts due, or whether and employee was dispatched to the customers location. Payment options and account information are also available at blackhillsenergy.com

Additionally, Black Hills Energy urges customers with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent the company, to call Black Hills Energy’s 24 hour emergency line at (800) 694-8989 to verify employment. They strongly urge everyone to contact local law enforcement.

The company urges all customers to not give out any information, instead contact Black Hills Energy directly using the numbers above.