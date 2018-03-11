ISU Extension and Outreach Offers Certified Handlers Program March 21

Worth County will offer the Certified Handlers Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The program will be shown across Iowa through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP).

The local attendance site is the Worth County Extension Office at 1206 3rd Ave. N in Northwood. The course will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Worth County by calling 641-324-1531.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for certified handlers. Topics to be covered include calibrating dispensing systems and use of measuring devices; recognizing pesticide poisoning symptoms; formulation-specific mixing procedures; and community issues such as non-target injury associated with pesticide handling and storage facilities, including disposal and runoff.

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP team can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/psep/.