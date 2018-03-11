Daylight Saving Time Begins

The 101st addition of the Daylight Saving Time routine began at 2 am, no make it 3am when we set our clocks forward by one hour. The whole concept began back in 1917 when President Woodrow Wilson signed the Calder Act which officially started the six month on and six month off tradition.

At first, the idea didn’t really catch on. Railroad companies across the country and around the world wanted to establish time zones which lead to four zones across the U. S. and 24 total around the world. These four got pushed ahead by one hour every six months and back again which created a lot of confusion. With the eventual acquisition of Hawaii and Alaska, there were six time zones. The U. S. was not alone in fooling around with Father Time. Germany, Great Britain, France, and other nations did the same in order to conserve energy during World War I.

The argument for the change in time was that it would save energy during the war. People were generally asleep in the morning when the hour would be stolen and awake in the evening where it would be moved to. This meant less usage of lights and other utilities because the sun would be out during waking hours. The farming industry lobbied hard against the whole idea as did many states like Ohio and Arizona who did not see the value in the whole idea.

During the 101 years, there have been a number of changes. The Calder Act was actually repealed, but Americans kept with the tradition of changing their clocks. Some locations across the country formed their own time zones adding to the confusion of what time it really was. It wasn’t until 1966 that the Uniform Time Act was adopted by Congress.

Arizona does not practice the time change except in certain locations. This puts the state in Pacific Time during the winter and Mountain Time during the summer. Florida tried the same approach, but was forced to change when, during the winter, sunrise would not occur until 8am.

Curiously, the argument that the practice saves energy is faulty. It has been documented that during the summer months, gasoline consumption actually increases because more people are out in the evening daylight attending outdoor activities. Electrical usage is also up because in many locations air conditioner and central air unit thermostats are lowered because of the heat of the extra hour of waking daylight.

Merchants enjoy the fact that with the change in times, more customers venture into their stores to shop adding to additional sales that they typically don’t see in winter when the sun is down after 5pm. The exception in this case is during the holiday shopping season.

One would encourage everyone to change their clocks now, because in 1917, when Daylight Saving Time was first adopted, it occurred on Easter Sunday leading to large numbers of church goers showing up an hour late for services. Ironically, after 101 years of the practice, there are still late comers, although those numbers have dwindled.