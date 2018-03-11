Cruz Plan Could Severely Impact North Iowa Corn Growers

The executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says a just-revealed oil industry study shows a proposal by Texas Senator Ted Cruz could have a devastating impact on the ethanol and biodiesel industries in Iowa. IRFA president Monte Shaw says the plan would give waiver credits to oil refiners for the Renewable Fuels Standard.

He says the plan goes against the purpose of requiring a set amount of renewable fuel use.

Shaw says President Donald Trump needs to know what the impact of the plan will be.

The Executive Director of the Iowa Biodiesel Board, Grant Kimberley, says the plan would cut biodiesel production by 300 million gallons.

Kimberly says there would be other impacts.

And he says there would be other impacts on commodities.

The White House has scheduled a meeting for Monday morning to discuss the future of the RFS. Shaw says if the Cruz plan is adopted, Iowa State University has determined that corn prices would drop an additional 25 cents per bushel from already low levels.