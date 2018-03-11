All Iowa Read Inspires All Ages

For the first time since it was established in 2003, the annual All Iowa Reads program is including divisions for young adults and kids. Iowa City author and bookseller Sarah Prineas was on the committee to select the titles for young people this year. Prineas says the two picks have already been introduced to teachers and librarians.

Jerri Heid, the youth services manager at the Ames Public Library, was also on the committee to select the titles. She says it took a year for the choices to be made.

The choice for young adults is “Girl in the Blue Coat” by Monica Hesse. The All Iowa Kids Read is “Ghost” by Jason Reynolds. The nonfiction, Iowa-based “The Boys in the Bunkhouse” by Dan Berry is the 2018 All Iowa Reads pick for adults.