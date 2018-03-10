West Hancock to Hold Kindergarten Round Up on March 13th

The West Hancock Community School District will hold an informational meeting for the parents of Britt and Kanawha kindergarten prep and kindergarten children who are eligible for the 2018-19 school year. This meeting is designed for parents only.

Children must be 5 years old by September 15th to be eligible for kindergarten prep or kindergarten. Parents are asked to bring updated immunization records, along with the completed informational packet sent home with your preschool student, to the school or night of the round up.

Parents are asked to mark their calendars for March 13th at 6:30pm. Doors will open at 6pm for registration. Those who have questions need to call the West Hancock Elementary at (641) 843-3833.