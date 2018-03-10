Tariffs May Adversly Effect North Iowa Farmers

Senator Joni Ernst says a “brush fire of retaliation” could erupt if President Trump doesn’t reconsider imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, and Iowa’s economy will suffer.

For example, Ernst notes China is the largest buyer of U.S. soybeans and may choose to buy beans elsewhere after the tariffs take effect.

Trump, over the objections of fellow Republicans like Ernst,0 signed an order Thursday afternoon that will impose the tariffs later this month. Ernst released a video statement shortly afterwards.

Ernst warns the tariffs will trigger higher prices on farm equipment and other product and “drastically increase the cost of doing business.”

Ernst cited notable Iowa manufacturers like John Deere, Vermeer, Lennox and Des Moines Steel as companies that would be hit with higher production costs.

Ernst says she agreed with President Trump “on many things,” but she warns tariffs will prompt customers in other countries to buy elsewhere.

Ernst and the rest of Iowa’s congressional delegation sent Trump a letter Wednesday, pleading with the president not to take the action he took Thursday.