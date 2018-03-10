NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: April 27-29 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop Now Accepting Registrations

Registration is now open for the April 27-29 Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop at Honey Creek Resort on Lake Rathbun.

While the focus of BOW is primarily for women, the workshop is an opportunity for anyone 18 years or older to learn outdoor skills.

“This workshop is all about introducing new participants to the outdoors and building social support networks so skills learned can be applied to other outdoor opportunities throughout the year,” said Rachel Ladd, with the Iowa Departments of Natural Resources.

Workshop courses include off-highway vehicle safety and awareness, shotgun shooting, turkey hunting and mentored turkey hunt, explore bowfishing, canning and preserving, firearm cleaning, pan fishing, Dutch oven cooking, kayaking, foraged flavors, meat smoking and more.

The cost of the workshop is $215 (double occupancy) before March 23, and $200 (no lodging) beginning March 23. The fee includes program materials, equipment, lodging and meals. Enrollment is limited to 120 participants. A limited number of scholarships are available that can reduce the fee by $130.

“This workshop is an excellent opportunity to try activities under the guidance of our top-notch instructors,” Ladd said. “Our workshop is popular because we keep our class sizes small and the setting at Honey Creek Resort is beautiful, particularly in the spring.”

Participates will experience an improved registration process that will build their workshop schedule as they make their selections. “Make sure to choose one class for each session, each class will show the number of seats still available and once a class has filled, it will be closed. Attendees will know what sessions they are in at the completion of the registration process,” Ladd said.

Part of the registration process includes the options for lodging. Based on participant feedback, options now include both hotel rooms and cabins.

Early registration is encouraged as enrollment is limited and workshop spaces and lodging fill quickly. Go to www.iowadnr.gov/bow to download a registration form, select classes and for more information on applying for a scholarship.

For more information, contact Rachel Ladd at 515-729-6037 or Rachel.Ladd@dnr.iowa.gov.