Mason City Administrator Position Remains Unfilled

Officials in northern Iowa have opted not to hire any of the five finalists for city administrator after an extensive search.

Mason City Council members decided not to move forward with any of the final candidates for the city’s vacant administrator position and notified the finalists Wednesday.

Mayor Bill Schickel said that council members didn’t reach a consensus regarding one candidate after discussing over the past few months. He says the finalists aren’t a right fit for Mason City at this time.

Schickel says city officials will look into more search options to find finalists, which may be decided by the next city council meeting.

The council is paying two men with city administrator experience a $6,000 fee to lead the search.