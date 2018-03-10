Britt City Council to Meet With Prospective Administrator Candidates Today

The Britt City Council will convene today to make decisions on the position of City Administrator. The meeting will begin at 8am as the council meets with the consultant in charge of the search, Patrick Callahan. He will give an update on the search process and go over rules regarding the interviews.

At 8:30am, the council and Mayor Ryan Arndorfer will break up into teams of two in order to meet with the two prospective candidates. These meetings are expected to last until 11:30am when everyone is expected to break for lunch.

When the council reconvenes after lunch, they will hold closed sessions, as requested by the two candidates. They have the option to request these closed door sessions under Iowa Code. These closed sessions will last until 3pm when the council will return to an open meeting to discuss the candidates and make a selection. The council will then authorize Callahan to begin the process of negotiations with the preferred candidate. The council may adjourn sometime around 4:30pm.

No official hiring will take place during the meeting and the council will review the negotiated contract at their next council meeting in order to approve or reject it.