Worth County Bike Trail Meeting Scheduled

The 4H in Worth County is looking to try and establish a bike trail encompassing all or part of Worth County. The project will require some input according to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson.

Bike trails have become popular throughout the state of Iowa and into Minnesota. Some highlight historic landmarks, some are nature trails around lakes and wooded areas, and still others connect cities and towns together for the biking enthusiast.

Johnson said that the chance to create Worth County’s version needs just a few more voices to create valuable input. A tentative date has been set to meet.