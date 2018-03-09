St. Ansgar Business Recognized by Iowa Ag Secretary

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented four Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Leader Awards at the Iowa Agriculture Leaders Dinner held on Tuesday, March 6. The winners were recognized for their leadership, their innovative solutions and their commitment to serving our communities through collaboration and hard work.

“These awards are an opportunity to highlight and recognize some of the leaders in our state that help make Iowa agriculture such a dynamic and vibrant industry,” Naig said. “I want to again congratulate all the award winners and thank them for the important role they play in our wonderful agriculture industry.”

The award winners that were recognized were:

Sarah Carlson with Practical Farmers of Iowa for Leadership in Conservation

Myron and Ellen Kloubec, Kloubec Koi Farm in Amana for Leadership in Industry Development

Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium for Leadership in Collaboration

Wold Rim and Wheel of St. Ansgar for Innovation in Agriculture Manufacturing

The Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Leader Awards were created to recognize, honor and promote Iowa citizens, companies and organizations who have made significant contributions to Iowa’s agriculture industry. Those recognized have displayed leadership within the categories of Innovation, Conservation, Collaboration and Industry Development.

Wold Rim and Wheel – Innovation in Agriculture Manufacturing

A third generation business, Wold Rim and Wheel has grown in St. Ansgar by supplying original equipment and aftermarket rims and wheels to agricultural markets throughout the United States and Canada. It began in 1938 as a small service station serving the community. R.A. and Janet Wold expanded the family business in 1963 when they created a method to widen wheels allowing area farmers to mount larger tires on their tractors for better tractor performance. The company then expanded to widen rims for combines and added product lines to fit a variety of agricultural machinery.

Wold Rim and Wheel evolved and grew to service and manufacture wheels for a wide range of tractor tire sizes as needed for their expanding farm markets. Today its products are helping increase agricultural production from the wheat fields of Saskatchewan to the cotton fields of the southern states and from the sugar beet rows of North Dakota to the corn and soy bean fields of the Midwest, including Mitchell County, Iowa – home to Wold Rim and Wheel. The Wold family remains actively involved in the business along with a network of dedicated employees and dealers. Together they continue R.A. and Janet’s legacy to problem-solve, design, manufacture, and market innovative agricultural wheels and rims that not only grow Iowa but also North America.