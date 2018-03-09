Paul L. Ryerson, 77, of Garner died Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.

At his request, his body has been donated for medical research to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. There will be no services.

Paul Luverne Ryerson, the son of Herbert and Opal (Howlett) Ryerson, was born May 27, 1940 in Britt. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Britt. Paul graduated from Britt High School. On August 1, 1987 he married Vernia Osborne at Reno, Nevada. They lived in Garner where Paul was employed as a truck driver. Upon his retirement, they moved to Missouri for 12 years before returning to Garner in 2008.

Paul is survived by his wife, Vernia, of Garner; a daughter, Sheryl Battin of Austin, MN; a step-daughter, Ann Dugan of Garner; and several grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Gary Ryerson.