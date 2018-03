Gerald Wayne Rhoads, 66, of Forest City and formerly of Kanawha, passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018 at his residence.

Graveside service for Gerald Rhoads will be held Wednesday, March, 14, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Amsterdam Township Cemetery near Kanawha.

Gerald is survived by his brother Mark of Wesley.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Gloria (Heady) Rhoads.

