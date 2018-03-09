ETC Chairman Ernst Leads Senate Colleagues in Letter to the President Over Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities Chairman Joni Ernst (R-IA), along with U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Dan Sullivan (R-AK), sent a letter to President Trump today expressing concern over how his proposed aluminum and steel tariffs could impact our national security and strain relationships with our international allies and partners. The Senators stressed that, “As outlined in both the National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy, maintaining relationships with allies and partners is vital to international stability and the national security of the United States. Our military and intelligence communities benefit from these alliances and partnerships, and in today’s strategic environment it is of utmost importance that we continue to foster constructive relationships with international partners that share our nation’s concerns and interests with emphasis on addressing the most critical challenges facing the U.S. and global steel industry.” They continued, offering that “In lieu of imposing broad, global aluminum and steel tariffs that could adversely impact our relationship with several key allies, we ask that the administration consider alternative approaches to address these issues.”