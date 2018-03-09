Beverly Gayken, 84, passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018 at North Iowa Mercy Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services for Beverly Gayken will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 12, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Reverand Dan Carlson officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Beverly Gayken will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Chapel in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839