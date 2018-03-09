AFS Carnival is Tonight in Forest City

The AFS Carnival is tonight at the Forest City High School beginning at 6pm and continuing until 9pm. The public is invited to meet the three foreign exchange students who are here in North Iowa attending school. They include Fabiana from Italy, Fernanda from Chile, and Tanaporn from Thailand. There will also be carnival games and foods that will be available for purchase in a fund raiser for AFS.

Eunice Clouse, AFS Chapter Coordinator in Forest City said that the carnival is a large undertaking and she is thankful for all the people who help get it off the ground.

The AFS here in Forest City is very busy sending students all over the world and receiving those from abroad. The carnival is tremendous fund raising tool that accomplishes that goal.

Many local students see AFS as an adventure and enjoy the opportunity to travel to distant lands and learn interesting cultures, languages, and customs. Clouse said that those students who are interested in participating should come to the carnival. Those who are considering hosting a foreign exchange student have a different application process.

Tickets to the carnival tonight remain at 4 for a $1 and can be purchased at the door.