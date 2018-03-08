Krista L. Hesebeck died Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the age of 38.

A memorial service for Krista Lynn Hesebeck, 38, of Lakota, will be held Tuesday, March 13th, at 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center. Her family will greet friends from noon Tuesday until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Krista L. Hesebeck Memorial Fund. An account for the family has been established at Farmers Trust Savings Bank in Buffalo Center and Lakota, and also at Rolling Hills Bank and Trust in Atlantic.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center is in charge of arrangements.