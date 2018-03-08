Kenneth R. Wagner, 92, of Kanawha passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Funeral services for Kenneth Wagner will be held at 11:00 A.M Monday, March 12, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Kanawha with Pastor Mark Heath officiating. Burial will be held in the Corwith Cemetery at 1:30 PM with graveside military rights provided by the Corwith American Legion.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

